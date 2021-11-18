Paddy fields in Lalgudi block underwater

Standing paddy crop raised on large tracts of land in several villages in Lalgudi block have been submerged due to the heavy rain.

According to sources, more than 5,000 acres have been brought under paddy cultivation in the Lalgudi block during the current samba crop season. Most of the farmers had completed paddy transplantation. The crop is between 15 and 20 days.

Though the Lalgudi block received heavy rain in the previous spells of the current north-east monsoon season, it did not result in inundation. But, the current spell that began on Tuesday has caused water inundation in various villages in the Lalgudi block. Two to three feet of water can be seen in paddy fields in Mela Valadi, Serumaruthur, Keelaperungavur, Manthurai, Nagar, Appathurai and Pudukudi. Similarly, paddy crop raised on several acres in Poovalur, Maraikkal, Anbil and villages on Lalgudi-Pullambadi road have also been affected.

“We managed to prevent waterlogging on our fields until Monday. But, we could not sustain it as the torrential rain has thwarted our efforts. We are really worried about the prospects of the crop,” says T. Muthamizhselvan, who has raised paddy on his 1.5 acres of land in Valadi.

He said that he had spent ₹20,000 per acre for paddy transplantation. If the crop was underwater for two to three more days it would go waste. The entire investment and the energy put in by the farmers would go to waste. Hence, the revenue and agricultural officials should survey the affected areas.

Heavy flow in the Korayar has caused water inundation in various residential colonies in Edamalaipattipudur. The spillover water from the river was said to have entered residential colonies.

J. Jayakanthan, Monitoring Officer to the district, accompanied by Collector S. Sivarasu, visited Gandhi Nagar and inspected the steps taken to prevent waterlogging.