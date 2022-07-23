Paddy bags damaged due to stagnation of rainwater in Thanjavur

A few hundred paddy bags stacked at the open paddy storage point on the outskirts of Thanjavur got drenched due to stagnation of rainwater.

According to official sources, rainwater stagnated at the storage point at Munnaiyampatti near Vallam on the outskirts of Thanjavur due to showers that lashed the area for the last two days. Hence, paddy bags that formed the base of the stack built by workers on a casuarina pole bed became drenched.

Stating that the movement of paddy bags to hulling units had begun and was under way, official sources said the drenched paddy grains would be dried and moved to hulling units soon.

Meanwhile, G. Mayilsamy State secretary, Farmers Wing, Makkal Needhi Maiam, demanded stern action against those in TNCSC whose action had led to the sorry state of affairs. If the drenching of paddy bags continued, MNM would initiate legal proceedings.