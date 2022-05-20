Oxygen generator commissioned
An oxygen generator with 100 LPM capacity has been commissioned at the Government Hospital in Budalur on Friday.
The generator was sponsored by the Mother Theresa Foundation and was installed at a cost of ₹25 lakh. The facility, which was commissioned by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, could generate sufficient oxygen for 20 beds in the hospital, according to an official release.
