Overhead electrification to be completed up to Karaikal by March

Having completed the overhead electrification work in the 54 km broad gauge stretch from Thanjavur to Tiruvarur, the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) has targeted to complete the project’s last leg from Tiruvarur to Karaikal by March.

Physical work connected with electrifying the final stretch from Tiruvarur to Karaikal was apace with mast erection work under way. The CORE is carrying out the overhead electrification project in the Tiruchi - Thanjavur - Tiruvarur - Karaikal single line section with the organisation having energised the first stretch from Tiruchi to Thanjavur and obtained statutory clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Bengaluru, for operation of electric loco hauled trains in March this year.

The second stretch from Thanjavur to Tiruvarur was completed recently and the CORE officials conducted a trial run by operating an electric locomotive on December 22. The trial run was conducted from Thanjavur to Tiruvarur and back at a speed of 90 km an hour.

A senior CORE official said that relevant papers and documents have been submitted to the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Bengaluru, inviting him to inspect the electrified stretch from Thanjavur to Tiruvarur. He would fix the date of inspection and after obtaining his clearance electric loco hauled trains would be operated. Presently, trains in the stretch were being hauled by diesel locomotive.

The official said the last leg of the electrification work from Tiruvarur to Karaikal was apace with mast erection work completed up to Keezhvelur. Foundation work was under way in certain other portions. “We are on target set by the Railway Board to complete the work up to Karaikal by March,” he added.

As part of the project being executed at cost of nearly ₹ 200 crore, the CORE would establish power sub stations at Tiruvarur and Karaikal. The CORE had completed its portion of work at the electric sub station in Thanjavur and awaiting power supply from the Tangedco. After completion of the project up to Karaikal, the CORE would take up overhead electrification work in the small stretch from Nagapattinam to Velankanni.