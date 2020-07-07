Over 580 employees of textile showroom in Tiruchi asked to remain in home quarantine

As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus virus, Tiruchi Collector S. Sivarasu on Tuesday directed all 588 employees of a leading textile showroom on NSB Road in Tiruchi, to stay under home quarantine, after an employee of the showroom tested positive for the virus.
A revenue official, who visited the showroom on the busy NSB road, conveyed the message of the Collector and informed the management to ask its employees to remain in isolation in their respective homes in Tiruchi, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts. Following the order, the showroom has been closed temporarily.
Mr. Sivarasu told The Hindu that the move was aimed at controlling the spread of the virus. The employees have been strictly told to remain in isolation. Out of the 588 employees of the showroom, 533 belong to Tiruchi district and the remaining are from the two neighbouring districts. Revenue and police officials of the respective blocks, where the employees reside, have been asked to monitor them.
Justifying the action, Mr. Sivarasu said that it had been found that the textile showroom employee had contracted the virus from an employee of a nearby utensils and jewellery showroom who had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. More than 100 persons, many of them his colleagues, had apparently contracted the virus from him and this showroom also remains closed. Most of them were from Musiri, Thuraiyur and neighbouring villages.
Hence it has been decided to keep the employees of the textile showroom under strict home quarantine. Swab samples would be collected from them for tests shortly, he added.
