Over 50% of persons with disabilities have been vaccinated

Over 50% of persons with disabilities have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines in the Tiruchi district. The door-to-door vaccination camps and the mobile vans undertaken by the Tiruchi Corporation and other local bodies have led to the district vaccinating 53.2% of them.

Speaking to The Hindu, S. Chandramohan, District Differently-Abled Welfare Officer said that as of this week, around 12,000 of a total 20,199 people were inoculated. The Differently-Abled Welfare Office has taken on the responsibility of contacting the 20,000 people individually and seeking their willingness to get the jab.

While those with transportation and support have been able to take the vaccination, some are still unable to travel and are also unaware of the mobile services provided by the civic bodies. For them, the Differently-Abled Welfare Office plans to set up a vaccination camp at their office itself. “Persons with disabilities who visit the office for various reasons could get the jab on the same day,” Mr. Chandramohan said. The plan has been submitted to the Deputy Director of Health Services and will be implemented by October 1, he said.

The mobile vaccination camps would continue to function for the benefit of those who are bedridden and who do not have access to transport facilities. For patients within the corporation limits, a special helpline number - 6385269208 has been made available for the purpose. A special team has been deployed solely to guide persons with disabilities and others who were unable to visit the daily vaccination camps to get the jab.

Tiruchi district is in the 10th place among other districts in the State in inoculating persons with disabilities. Meanwhile, Pudukottai district has inoculated 100% and is in the first position, and Karur is in the third position.