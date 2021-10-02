Tiruchirapalli

Over 300 COVID-19 cases reported

TIRUCHI

The central region reported 329 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Four patients died of the viral infection in the region, two of whom hailed from Tiruvarur and one each in Perambalur and Thanjavur.

Thanjavur district continued to report a high number of fresh COVID-19 cases. On Saturday, 94 patients reported COVID-19 positive in the district. Tiruvarur reported a sudden spike in cases yet again, with 62 fresh cases. Meanwhile, 53 cases were reported in Tiruchi.

Mayiladuthurai reported 31 fresh cases, Nagapattinam, 29, and Karur, 24. Pudukottai reported 19 cases and Ariyalur nine. Perambalur district reported eight patients.


