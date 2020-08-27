Over 3 lakh tested in Pudukottai: Minister

COVID-19 tests have been conducted on 3.25 lakh persons in the district as part of an effort to control the spread of the viral infection, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said.

So far, 3,954 persons who had contracted the infection had been completely cured due to quality treatment provided at the government hospitals in the district, Mr. Vijayabaskar said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The Minister said even during the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, treatment was being provided without any interruption to patients suffering from other ailments across the State thereby saving the lives of many.

Various measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 was being taken on a war-footing across the State and testings had been scaled up to identify newly infected persons, he further said.