Tiruchirapalli

Over 1,400 migrant labourers leave Tiruchi for Uttar Pradesh

Migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh at Tiruchi junction on Sunday night.

Migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh at Tiruchi junction on Sunday night.   | Photo Credit: Handout

First Shramik special train to be operated from Tiruchi to carry them

As many as 1,425 migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh who were working in Tiruchi, Perambalur, Karur and Ariyalur districts left by a Shramik special train from Tiruchi to Akbarpur in Uttar Pradesh in the late hours on Sunday.

This is the first special train to be operated from Tiruchi for the migrant labourers who had expressed their willingness to return back to their native State in view of the current lockdown.

Official sources said the highest number of 984 migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh out of the total 1,425 were working in various places in Tiruchi district.

Migrant labourers numbering 254 from Karur; 120 from Perambalur and 67 from Ariyalur district were sent by special buses from the respective districts to Tiruchi to board the special train.

The sources said Transport Minister M. R. Vijayabhaskar flagged off the special buses at the District Collectorate in Karur carrying the migrant labourers by ensuring personal distancing. The labourers were given masks and advised about the precautionary measures to be taken to prevent themselves from getting afflicted with the viral disease.

Arrangements were made by the Tiruchi district administration, Southern Railway, City Police, Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police at Tiruchi Junction in view of the movement of the migrant labourers by the special train. City Police sources said around 80 police personnel had been deployed at Tiruchi Junction and its vicinity. Food packets and water bottles were given to the labourers for whom thermal scanning was done and personal distancing ensured before they boarded the respective coaches.

Karaikal

A Shramik special train with 24 coaches departed from Karaikal with 355 migrant labourers at 6 p.m. on Saturday for Purnia in Bihar, via Puducherry, Bhopal, Jhansi, and Basti. Official sources said 813 more migrant labourers will board the train at Puducherry.

Food was arranged for the night by Karaikal administration.

The labourers from Karaikal were given a send-off by Puducherry Agrculture Minister Kamalakannan, District Collector Arjun Sharma, Tiruchi Railway Division Asst. Commercial Manager Shajahan, Railway Station Manager Muthukumar, and V. R. Dhanaseelane, president, Karaikal District Rail Users Welfare Association.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 5:12:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/over-1400-migrant-labourers-leave-tiruchi-for-uttar-pradesh/article31611759.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY