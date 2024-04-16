GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over ₹1.17 crore cash seized in Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency so far

Of this, ₹1.07 crore has been returned after the claimants produced documents; highest amount of ₹48.67 lakh was seized in Kulithalai Assembly segment

April 16, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau
A policewoman checking a vehicle in Perambalur district on Tuesday.

A policewoman checking a vehicle in Perambalur district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Over ₹1.17 crore in cash has been seized by the flying squad teams and static surveillance teams in Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency ever since the Model Code of Conduct came into force after the announcement of elections.

Constituted to enforce the Model Code of Conduct last month, the flying squad and static surveillance teams have been checking vehicles in Lalgudi, Musiri, Manachanallur, Thuraiyur (reserved), Perambalur (reserved), and Kulithalai Assembly segments which fall under the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency. The Kulithalai Assembly segment comes under Karur district, Perambalur under Perambalur district while the remaining four segments are in Tiruchi district. 

Official sources said the amount seized by the flying squad and the static surveillance teams till 6 a.m. on April 16 was a little over ₹1.17 crore. Highest amount of ₹48.67 lakh was seized in Kulithalai Assembly segment followed by ₹39.76 lakh in Perambalur segment, ₹14.34 lakh in Lalgudi, ₹7.3 lakh in Mannachanallur, ₹5.25 lakh in Thuraiyur and ₹2 lakh in Musiri segments. 

Of the ₹1.17 crore seized, ₹1.07 crore had been returned after the claimants produced relevant documents. In addition to cash, goods were confiscated across Perambalur constituency as they were being transported without valid documents, the sources added. 

