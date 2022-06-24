Orientation training for newly recruited Veterinary Assistant Surgeons

An orientation training for the newly recruited 136 Veterinary Assistant Surgeons from Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Karur and Pudukottai districts was organised by the Animal Husbandry department here on Thursday to provide guidance to them on the activities of the department.

The meeting held at the District Collectorate here was presided over by the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Tamil Nadu, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department Tenkasi S. Jawahar who delivered the keynote address and provided guidance to the newly recruited veterinary assistant surgeons about the department and its functioning. The programme was held in the presence of District Collector Pradeep Kumar with arrangements being made by the Regional Joint Director, Department of Animal Husbandry, Tiruchi.

An official press release said the Department of Animal Husbandry is one of the oldest government departments in Tamil Nadu providing medical services to the livestock farmers. According to the 20th Livestock Census, Tamil Nadu has one crore cows, over five lakh buffaloes, 1.43 crore sheep and goats. The release further said the Department of Animal Husbandry was making significant contribution to the growth of rural economy by providing free medical care to the livestock which contributed 41 % to the Agricultural Gross Domestic Product of Tamil Nadu.