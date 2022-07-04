OPS supporters stage demo in Pudukottai

A section of supporters of AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam staged a demonstration in Pudukottai Town on Monday condemning the humiliation allegedly meted out to him during the general council meeting that was held in Chennai last month.

They assembled near Anna statue and staged the demonstration under the leadership of former municipal chairman R. Rajasekaran. The party’s former Aranthangi Assembly constituency MLA, E. Rathinasabapathy, and others took part in the demonstration.

The party members raised slogans demanding action against those who had “insulted” Mr. Panneerselvam at the meeting.