Tiruchirapalli

Open DPCs in Ammapettai immediately: CPI

A protest was held by the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Friday demanding immediate opening of direct purchase centres (DPCs) at Ammapettai and surrounding areas.

According to R. Senthilkumar, Ammapettai, CPI Union Secretary, the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation has not opened a permanent DPC at Ammapettai and even temporary DPCs that were usually set up at Puliyakudi, Pallavaroyanpettai, Puthur and Kokkeri around Ammapettai during the Samba harvest season had not been opened.

The harvested crop has been stocked in open in large quantity near these centres for the past few days, he claimed and added that the corporation opens DPCs only at the places where the farmers staged demonstrations demanding opening of the centres.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2021 5:36:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/open-dpcs-in-ammapettai-immediately-cpi/article33695754.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY