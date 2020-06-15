Online viva voce, webinars working well for Bharathidasan University

Bharathidasan University’s (BDU) effort to exploit digital space effectively for research programmes is apparently generating the desired outcome.

A recent instance of Ph.D. candidates defending their doctorate online was in consonance with the university’s objective to facilitate 300 scholars who have been in queue for public viva voce examinations since March 2020.

Last week, two viva voce examinations for Ph.D. degree were conducted on the meeting platform Google Meet. The two research scholars, Rev. Sr. Sheena Mathew from Alphonsa College, Pala, Kerala and Sahaya Jernith, St Joseph’s College, Tiruchi, presented their findings in the field of fractional differential equations, a prominent area of research in Mathematics, through digital media. More than 70 participants including research scholars and teaching faculty attended this academic exercise from different places. One participant was from Germany.

Under the Guidance of former Professor of St Joseph’s College, Ruban Raj, the two candidates defended their theses, to the satisfaction of Davamani Christober, Principal and Associate Professor, The American College, Madurai, who acted as the external examiner from Madurai.

After the presentation, the questions and clarifications raised by the participants and the external examiner were answered by the two scholars defending their thesis. Considering the performance of the candidates in the public viva voce examination and reports of the referees, the examiners recommended that the candidates may be awarded Ph.D., degree in Mathematics in compliance with the statutory formalities of BDU.

The university, according to Vice-Chancellor P. Manisankar, intends to facilitate over 7,000 scholars who are officially registered with the university for pursuing Ph.D. to complete their doctorate degrees in the areas of science, engineering and technology, languages, arts, management and other faculties.

Many are yet to complete the Doctoral Committee (DC) meetings which are partial requirements of the research programme.

The supervisors and the scholars are required to record the whole meeting and submit the same in a memory drive. Hitherto, the signatures of the attendees used to be considered as a proof for the veracity of the meeting. Henceforth, the video recording would be considered as a proof of the presence of the participants.

The move by the Research Section to permit Research Advisors to convene all the meetings related to Ph.D. right from registration to declaration of results, will be of great relief to the scholars, the Vice-Chancellor said.

Similarly, the university’s emphasis on virtual classes and e-learning has begun eliciting encouraging response from government colleges. A two-day Virtual International Webinar on ‘Smart Topics in Chemistry’ organised by the Government Arts College, Tiruchi, attracted 100 participants, and prominent speakers.

The technical sessions were handled by P. Neenu Lakshmi, University of Porto, Portugal, and A.R. Ramesh, Government Victoria College, Kerala, on the first day, and by V. Vijayakumar, Vellore Institute of Technology, and M. Damodharan, PKIET, Karaikal. Principal of Government Arts College, Tiruchi A. Megala said the event held through Google Meet registered 700 views.