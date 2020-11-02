Online training on GIFT Tilapia farming on Nov. 10

The Dr. M.G.R. Fisheries College and Research Institute at Thalainayeru, a constituent unit of Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, Nagapattinam, has announced conduct of a day-long online training programme on Genetically Improved Farmed Tilapia on November 10.

GIFT Tilapia culture in the world and Indian scenario, site selection, pre-stocking, stocking, post-stocking management practices, harvesting, marketing and economic aspects will be taught to the trainees.

The fee for the online training programme is ₹300 per person. The amount could be paid through RTGS / NEFT / Online banking (IOB / Account Number: 006201000073000 / IFSC code: IOBA0000062 / Branch: Nagapatinam), a press release issued by the Dean of the Institute said.

E-certificate will be issued to the participants by mail at the end of the training programme. Interested candidates should register their names with the Professor and Head, Department of Aquaculture, Dr. M.G.R. Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thalainayeru - 614712, Nagapattinam District, Ph. 04356-240441/ 09442288850, E-mail: athithan@tnfu.ac.in, on or before November 9, the release said.