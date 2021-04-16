Online classes not an easy option for teachers

There is a sense of unease among them over the impact of the second wave of COVID-19

Portions for even semester has been completed in most of the arts and science colleges in the offline mode, much to the relief of teachers who had to put up with health complications triggered by the online classes during the odd semester.

The strain caused to the eyes due to the compulsion to sit before computers, laptops or smart phones for many hours at a stretch and back ache due to the seating position were mitigated to a large extent during the even semester for which the offline classes started during the first week of December 2020.

“Most of the colleges have completed the theory classes and the mandatory 90 days of teaching-learning and have now set their attention on conduct of examinations and practicals. But for a handful of colleges that had started the offline classes a little late, all other colleges have fulfilled the teaching-learning requirement for the semester. The need for them to resume online classes for students from the start of April for the purpose of completing portions has, by and large, been obviated,” Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Tiruchi, A. Megala, said.

While the government had issued instruction for conduct of online classes for students from the start of this month, there was no specific mention of work from home option for teachers. The teachers keep going to colleges as usual, Prof. Megala said.

Not all teachers are comfortable with the idea of conducting online classes for students sitting in empty classrooms. Teachers of colleges located in rural parts say the digital connectivity was far better at their homes. Now, there is apparently a sense of unease among teachers over the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 spread, and many apprehend that the teaching-learning during the odd semester of 2021-22 will be in the online mode.

“The idea of handling online sessions from classrooms does not seem ideal for a number of teachers. In fact, both teachers and students are not comfortable with online classes and it is an open secret that students just register their presence online and spend their time on other purposes,” a senior professor of a government college said.

“Considering the well-being of teachers and students in the long run, the higher education department could rather think on lines of supplying students with video content of recorded lectures, and putting in place a system wherein students could get their doubts clarified from the teachers at specific timings on a daily basis on working days,” he said.