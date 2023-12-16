GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ONGC given 39 days to cap gas well at Senthamangalam

December 16, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

ONGC Ltd. has been given 39 days to release the “excess” pressure at the Periyakudi gas well (PD#2) at Senthamangalam village in Mannargudi taluk of Tiruvarur district and keep the well in safe condition.

According to official sources, the time limit to release the “excess” pressure at the PD#2 well, which was not in operation since 2013, was fixed at a tripartite meeting convened by the district administration on Friday as a fallout of the call for an agitation demanding permanent closure of the well by the Thamizhaga Cauvery Farmers’ Association.

At the meeting, the ONGC officials pointed out that it would take nearly five or six weeks to bring the well, having “excess” pressure, to normalcy and cap it safely.

After reducing the pressure in the well, efforts would be made to close the well, the district administration assured the agitating farmers, sources said.

