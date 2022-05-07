One year in office and DMK government has failed to score pass marks: OPS

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam has observed that the DMK government, which has completed one year in office, has not scored pass marks.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday after calling on the families of those who expired in the Kalimedu high-voltage electrocution incident, the AIADMK Coordinator said that a Chief Minister travelling with the public in buses could not be claimed as an achievement while the government had failed to implement its electoral promises.

The present government did not even score pass marks, he added while his views were sought on the “One Year of Achievements” by the present DMK government.

Responding to queries relating to the committee formed to look into the aspects that led to the high-voltage electrocution incident in which 11 persons died, Mr.Panneerselvam said that the committee should investigate the matter in an unbiased manner and the officials found responsible for the untoward incident should be penalised.