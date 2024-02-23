One-way rule more honoured in the breach than the observance on Big Bazaar Street, N.S.B. Road in Tiruchi

February 23, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Blatant violation of one-way rule is causing frequent traffic snarls on the Big Bazaar Street in the city.

The entire stretch of Big Bazaar Street from the Gandhi Market to Theradi Kadai Street was made one-way several years ago. The restriction extends to N.S.B. Road. No heavy and goods vehicles are allowed during the day. The move was aimed at ensuring smooth movement of traffic on the busy commercial streets, which are frequented by hundreds of shoppers, shopkeepers, and traders between 9 a.m. and 10.30 p.m.

But the regulation is violated at will by motorists, especially on Big Bazaar Street. It is not uncommon to see vehicles, particularly autorickshaws, two-wheelers, and mini goods carriers, which are driven in the opposite (north to south) direction. The violation takes place during peak hours. The movement of load men, who operate pushcarts, in the opposite direction adds to the woes of the drivers. It often causes traffic jams on the Big Bazaar Street. Vehicles have to wait for long for the traffic to clear.

“It is a big mess. We encounter the problem on a daily basis. It is not easy to drive along the Big Bazaar Street and we need patience,” says M. Ramesh, a shopkeeper on the Big Bazaar Street.

The 30-foot road is not free from encroachment as well. Several traders have encroached upon the public space. Some traders have put up sign boards extending to the road in front of their shops, shrinking the road space. Similarly, haphazard parking by two-wheelers, autorickshaws, and cars leads to traffic snarls.

Motorists, traders, and merchants allege that the traffic policemen, who are supposed to enforce rules, pay less attention on the issue. Sufficient number of policemen are not posted on the business streets.

“We see policemen visiting the roadside traders and hawkers daily in the evening. But, the policemen do not bother to regulate the traffic both during peak and non-peak hours. The one-way rule should be enforced in a strict manner,” says another trader.