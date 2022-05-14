One new case in central region

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in Pudukottai district on Saturday, making it the sole new infection in the central region according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

There were no fatalities caused by the virus on Saturday.

Twelve active cases of patients receiving treatment in hospital and at home were reported. Of this, Tiruchi district had nine active cases, while Pudukottai had two. One active case was reported in Nagapattinam district.