One new case in central districts

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in Pudukottai district on Monday, making it the sole new infection case in the central region according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities reported on Monday.

There were 12 active cases of patients undergoing treatment at home and in hospital. Of this, Tiruchi had seven active cases, while Thanjavur district had four. Two active cases were reported in Pudukottai district.