One more sleeper coach in express train
:
Southern Railway has announced that the Vasco Da Gama-Nagapattinam weekly express (Train No. 17315) will be permanently augmented by one sleeper class coach with effect from July 4.
The Nagapattinam - Vasco Da Gama weekly express (Train No. 17316) will be permanently augmented by one sleeper class coach with effect from July 6, a press release from Salem Division said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.