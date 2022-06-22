Tiruchirapalli

One more sleeper coach in express train

:

Southern Railway has announced that the Vasco Da Gama-Nagapattinam weekly express (Train No. 17315) will be permanently augmented by one sleeper class coach with effect from July 4. 

The Nagapattinam - Vasco Da Gama weekly express (Train No. 17316) will be permanently augmented by one sleeper class coach with effect from July 6, a press release from Salem Division said. 


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 22, 2022 6:54:40 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/one-more-sleeper-coach-in-express-train/article65553629.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY