One more sleeper coach in express train

Southern Railway has announced that the Vasco Da Gama-Nagapattinam weekly express (Train No. 17315) will be permanently augmented by one sleeper class coach with effect from July 4.

The Nagapattinam - Vasco Da Gama weekly express (Train No. 17316) will be permanently augmented by one sleeper class coach with effect from July 6, a press release from Salem Division said.