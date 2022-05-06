Officials conduct checks on shawarma stalls in Tiruchi, Karur

Over 83 kg stale chicken confiscated in Tiruchi

Over 83 kg of stale chicken have been seized and destroyed by Food Safety and Drug Administration officials during spot checks conducted in Tiruchi since Wednesday on 51 stalls selling shawarma, a snack that uses strips of grilled chicken, wrapped in pita bread with salad and dressings.

The checks form part of those being conducted across the State on the instruction of the Food Safety Department following the death of a student in Kerala after eating shawarma on Sunday. In Tiruchi, the spot checks have focused on shawarma stalls in Thillai Nagar, Vayalur Road, Palpannai and Thuvakudi Road, besides the Central Bus Stand area.

The teams will also be fanning out to check shops in Manapparai and Thuraiyur over the next few days.

Five shops in Tiruchi were served legal notices under Clause 55 of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 after the raids began.

Shigella bacterium, which spreads through contaminated water and food, has been cited as the cause of the Kerala student’s death. “Many shawarma sellers apply a coat of raw eggs to chicken meat strips that have been seasoned with garlic-ginger paste and other spices when they insert them on the skewer. The egg causes the meat to go rancid faster, due to bacterial growth,” R. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Tiruchi, told The Hindu.

“The shopkeepers said that they were freezing leftovers to avoid wasting the chicken, but this is not a solution; eateries should buy their stock accurately so that it gets used up within the day. They should either discard the surplus or cook and donate it to the needy at the end of the day” said Mr. Babu.

The official added that from Friday, stall owners contravening food safety norms would be legally sued. “We will be seizing not only shawarma, but any leftover food that is being frozen with the aim of it being sold the next day,” said Mr. Babu.

Karur

Similar checks were carried out on 10 shawarma restaurants in Karur on Friday, by teams led by Designated Officer T. Kalaivani. During one such visit, officers confiscated 10 kg of stale chicken meat from a single eatery, and also fined another establishment ₹2,000 for using disposable plastic bags.

In a statement, Dr. Kalaivani said, "The mayonnaise used as dressing for the shawarma contains raw eggs, which can cause bacteria formation. Ideally, the shawarma sandwich should be sold within two hours of preparation. Most of these sandwiches are bought by school and college students, who should check to see if the meat has been cooked properly before eating them."

The official added that shops would be shut without notice if they refused to obey food hygiene and safety protocols.

Members of the public may also alert the Food Safety and Drug Administration department about shops selling outdated foodstuff on the complaint number: 99449 59595 (Tiruchi) and 94440 42322 (Karur).