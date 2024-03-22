Officials begin distributing postal ballot forms in Perambalur district

March 22, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in Perambalur district have embarked on the task of visiting the residences of senior citizens above the age of 85 and voters with disabilities to ascertain their willingness to cast their vote for the Lok Sabha elections through postal ballot from their respective homes in view of their mobility problems.

The district administration has, in its possession, data of elderly persons aged 85 and voters with disabilities in Perambalur district. According to official sources, Perambalur district accounts for 3,981 voters who were above the age of 85. As for the number of voters with disabilities, the figure is 6,323.

The exercise of seeking the willingness of elders aged above 85 and voters with disabilities commenced a few days ago in Perambalur district.

Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam, who is also the District Election Officer, launched the exercise recently by visiting the house of 103-year-old Angappan and residing at Bharathidasan Nagar area in Perambalur Assembly constituency and handed over Form 12-D to him to enable him cast postal ballot from his residence in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled on April 19.

The sources said Form 12-D would be given to those after ascertaining the willingness of the voters to cast postal ballot. The BLOs have been advised to receive the filled forms and hand over the same to the office of the District Election Officer before March 25. Facility would be made by the district administration for those willing persons to cast their lot through postal ballot from their homes ahead of the election, the sources added.