Number of positive cases shows a steady decline

A total of 243 patients tested positive for COVID-19 virus infection in the central districts on Monday.

Fresh cases continued to be on decline in all the eight districts in the region for the last 10 days. While Ariyalur and Perambalur recorded less than 10 cases, three districts such as Karur, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai registered less than 30 cases

Thanjavur recorded the maximum number of cases. As many as 63 patients tested positive for the virus in the district. Tiruchi district was next with 46 patients testing positive for the virus. The daily count was 45 in Tiruvarur, 28 in Pudukottai and 25 in Nagapattinam. Just three cases were recorded in Perambalur and six in Ariyalur.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the Health Department on Monday, the central districts recorded three deaths. Tiruchi, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai recorded one each.

A 76-year-old male patient, who was admitted to a private hospital in Tiruchi on October 16 with complaints of fever for eight days, and cough and difficulty in breathing for two days, succumbed to COVID-19 pneumonia. He had a pre-existing complication of diabetic mellitus.

The lone patient who died of COVID-19 pneumonia in Nagapattinam district was 68-years old. He was admitted to the Government Periyar Hospital in Mayiladuthurai on Sunday with fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for the past four days. He was suffering from coronary artery disease for some time, sources said.

A 55-year-old male from Pudukottai, who died on Sunday, was admitted to the Government Medical College hospital with type-II diabetes mellitus, systemic hypertension and chronic kidney disease on October 23, and subsequently tested positive for the virus the same day. He succumbed to the virus on Sunday.