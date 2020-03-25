Normal life not affected in rural areas

There was no sign of normal life getting affected in rural parts of Thanjavur district as farmers and cattle rearers went about their usual work amidst the nation-wide lockdown promulgated by the Central Government in view of COVID-19 virus scare.

A group of people was even engaged in the trapping ‘kendai’ fish from water pools on the Grand Anaicut Canal bed near Aalakudi and a farmer was busy preparing his field for summer crop cultivation taking the help of his friend at Kallaperambur.

At Aalakudi, Kallaperambur, Seeralur and other hamlets near Thanjavur, the impact of the curfew did reflect in empty streets and children remaining indoors.

“While adults understand well the purpose behind the curfew, children are a bit dejected over not being able to mingle with friends. People from the villages who had worked in shops and other business establishments in Thanjavur were assisting farmers in the village to whom they had leased their land holdings,” said Ramesh of Aalakudi.

Nevertheless, youngsters went about travelling between villages on motorcycles. The crisis did not deter a group of teenagers from playing volleyball near a temple at Seeralur. In the vicinity, a group of girls was found engrossed in games on mobile phones.

Karuppayi of Aalakudi, an old woman, resented the attitude of the younger generation in the crisis situation. Endorsing her view, Sekar of Kallaperambur mooted restrictions on supply of petrol to private vehicles to confine people to homes effectively so as to break the chain of spread of the viral infection.

Vehicles defy orders

Two-wheelers, cars and autorickshaws were going around here on Wednesday despite prohibitory orders. The number of vehicles was not much but the skeletal staff at petrol bunks had a tough time in ensuring compliance of safety protocols issued by the health department to contain spread of COVID-19 virus. Ensuring a safe distance amongst customers turned out to be an ordeal.

“On an average, we use to attend to 50 to 60 two-wheelers at peak hours in the morning and today two of us have handled nearly 30 to 40 motorcycles/scooters,” said an employee at a petrol filling station near the Thanjavur Railway junction.

On their part, the police intercepted motorcycles and cars at important junctions including New and Old Bus stand areas, vicinity of the Railway Junction, Marry’s Corner, Gandhi Road and the Medical College Road to determine the need for them to go out. Some of the motorists who were not able to give a convincing reply were warned and let off. Presence of autorickshaws on the roads was also noticeable, much to the chagrin of the law-enforcers.