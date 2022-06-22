Noodles manufacturing units sealed

Two noodles manufacturing units that were found to be making products in an unhygienic manner in Sarkarpalayam and K.K Nagar were sealed by Food Safety officials here on Monday.

A team led by R. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration Department and food inspectors, conducted a surprise inspection to check hygiene and food safety at seven noodles manufacturing units.

According to the officials, two manufacturing units were sealed and given notice in accordance with Section 55 of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

“The noodles manufacturers were warned to produce and market their products in a clean environment. Such random inspection will be carried out and action will be taken on those who do not follow the safety regulations,” Dr. Babu said.