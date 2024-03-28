Nominations of Thol. Thirumavalavan, Durai Vaiko accepted

March 28, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Nominations of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan, MDMK leader Durai Vaiko and the candidatures of AIADMK, the BJP and the Congress nominees were accepted on Thursday by the Returning Officers of Tiruchi, Chidambaram and Karur constituencies.

The scrutiny of nominations filed for the Tiruchi constituency was taken up before Collector cum Returning Officer M. Pradeep Kumar. Candidates and their agents participated.

Out of 48 nominations, 38 were accepted. Ten nominations were rejected. The nominations of MDMK candidate Durai Vaiko, AIADMK candidate P. Karuppaiah, AMMK candidate P. Senthilnathan were among those accepted.

Saturday will be the last day for withdrawing nominations. The final list of candidates for the Tiruchi constituency will be released on Saturday. Officials said that the symbol of Mr. Durai Vaiko and the Independent candidates would be allotted on the same day.

KARUR

Nominations of Congress candidate S. Jothimani, AIADMK candidate K.R.L Thangavel and BJP candidate V.V. Senthilnathan were among those accepted during the scrutiny of nominations by Returning Officer M. Thangavel.

Out of 62 nominations, 56 were accepted and six were rejected.

CHIDAMBARAM

As many as 13 nominations were rejected during the scrutiny of nominations for the Chidambaram constituency held at the Collector Office in Ariyalur on Thursday.

After checking various documents, Collector J. Annie Mary Swarna accepted the nominations of 14 candidates. The nominations of VCK candidate Thol Thirumavalavan, AIADMK candidate M. Chandrahasan, BJP candidate P. Karthiyayini were accepted.

PERAMBALUR

The nomination of 23 persons who had submitted their papers for the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency were accepted during the scrutiny held at the Perambalur Collectorate on Thursday.

This includes the nominations of DMK candidate K. N. Arun Nehru, AIADMK candidate N. D. Chandramohan and Indiya Jananayaka Katchi founder T. R. Paarivendhar who is contesting on the lotus symbol.. The papers of 23 others were rejected, said official sources.

NAGAPATTINAM

Out of 13 nominations, 10 were accepted after scrutiny by Collector Johny Tom Varghese.

The candidature of G. Surjith Sankar of the AIADMK, V. Selvaraj of the CPI and M. Ramesh Govind of the BJP were accepted.