Noise pollution peaks ahead of Deepavali in Tiruchi’s neighbourhoods

Loud music and advertising jingles are being played on loop in public places, particularly in the Central Bus Stand area; residents of Thillai Nagar say the cacophony has destroyed the ‘silence zones’

November 09, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Nahla Nainar
The stipulation that a loudspeaker installed in public places cannot have a sound level of more than 10 dB above ambient noise level is violated with impunity by the commercial establishments in shopping areas of Tiruchi during the Deepavali festival season.

The stipulation that a loudspeaker installed in public places cannot have a sound level of more than 10 dB above ambient noise level is violated with impunity by the commercial establishments in shopping areas of Tiruchi during the Deepavali festival season. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

With shoppers thronging the commercial centres for making purchases for the Deepavali festival, the city’s streets have become crowded with pedestrians and vehicles in recent weeks. The congestion is not just on the road though — loud audio advertisements, songs and bursting firecrackers have all raised the decibel to deafening levels this year.

“The shops start playing promotional songs and advertisements loudly and continuously from sunrise, even though there are many residences nearby. Since I am on medication, I find the noise jarring on my nerves,” a senior citizen staying near the airport area told The Hindu. “Though Deepavali is an important time for commercial establishments, vendors should be considerate to the public too.”

Audio advertisements cause a cacophony in the Central Bus Stand area, adding to the din of the traffic. “It has become hard to hear oneself think in this noise. Everyone is trying to outdo the other in advertising their special festival offers, and commuters like us have to bear the brunt of this clamour,” said a passenger.

The situation is no different in Thillai Nagar, where the noise of advertisements has destroyed the “silence zones” around hospitals and schools in the vicinity.

Activists say that civic authorities can do more to ensure that noise level is limited, especially during Deepavali and local community celebrations. “People have resumed using loudspeakers through the day, even though they are not allowed in public places from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Firecrackers add to the noise and air pollution much ahead of Deepavali. Local authorities should come up with a clear guideline that can be followed by everyone,” said K.C. Neelamegam of Thaneer organisation.

