No water supply today

Drinking water supply will remain suspended to the following areas in the city on Tuesday, owing to power shutdown announced by Tangedco for maintenance work at Srirangam substation:

Srirangam, Sanjeevi Nagar, Devadhanam, Viragupettai, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Nehruji Nagar, Ariyamangalam Ukkadai, Ariyamangalam, Jaganathapuram, Malaiyappa Nagar, Rail Nagar, Senthaneerpuram, Sangiliandapuram, Defence Colony, Vivekananda Nagar, J.K. Nagar, Mela Kalkandarkottai, Ponneripuram, Kallukuzhi, Ponmalaipatti, Central Prison, Subramaniapuram, Airport, Kamaraj Nagar, Sembattu, Khaja Nagar, Khajamalai, K.K. Nagar, Thendral Nagar, Anand Nagar, Sathyavani Muthu Nagar, Ayyappa Nagar, Woraiyur, Mangala Nagar, Fathima Nagar, Siva Nagar, Rainbow Nagar, Selva Nagar, Anandam Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Puthur, Edamalaipattipudur, K. Sathanur, Anbu Nagar, Krishnamurthy Nagar, Thondaiman Nagar and Crawford.

Regular supply will resume on Wednesday, Corporation Commissioner R.Vaithinathan said in a press release.