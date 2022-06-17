No water supply for three days

TIRUCHI

Drinking water supply will remain suspended from Saturday to Monday in the following areas in the city owing to repairs being taken up on the radial arms of the Tiruverumbur Combined Drinking Water Supply Scheme on the Kollidam riverbed and the ground-level sumps:

Tiruverumbur Ondriya Colony, Valluvar Nagar, Kailash Nagar, Vignesh Nagar, Vaithialingam Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Manja thidal, Sakthi Nagar, Sri Balaji Nagar,Kokkarasampettai, Ellakudi, Alathur, K.K. Kottai Agraharam, Cauvery Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Fathimapuram, Murugan Kovil Street, Azhagu Mariamman Kovil Street, Burma Colony, Venugopal Nagar, Bharathidasan Nagar and Thiru Nagar.