No-show by 1,273 students in Plus Two examination

A total of 1,273 students out of 31,140 failed to turn up for the last day of Plus Two examinations in Tiruchi district on Tuesday.

The percentage of absentees worked out to 4.09% of the total students, who had been issued the hall ticket.

Examinations such as accountancy, chemistry and geography were conducted hours before the issue of prohibtory orders to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Apprehensions were raised that the high level of absentee percentage was due to apprehension among parents and students over the possibility of contracting virus at the examination centres and during travel. Transportation was also said to be an issue at a few places.

However, Collector S. Sivarasu told The Hindu that there was nothing unusual in the percentage of absentees.