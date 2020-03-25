No retail business at Gandhi Market

Retail trading at Gandhi Market here has been banned to cut down movement of customers.

Collector S. Sivarasu took the decision on Wednesday at a meeting held with traders. Citing a large presence of customers at the Gandhi Market even after the promulgation of the prohibitory order, he told traders that retail business should be dropped and even wholesale trade must be carried out only during night.

U.S. Karuppaiah, a wholesale trader, said the idea mooted by the Collector for conduct of wholesale trade in night was acceptable. As per the agreement, wholesale trade would be carried out between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. the following day. Buyers of the vegetables and fruits would, in turn, ensure supplies to customers at the retail points. Similarly, traders had agreed to close Gandhi Market on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate sanitary workers carry out disinfection work.