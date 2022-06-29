No permission for drone cameras

Collector T. Prabhu Shankar on Wednesday said that no one would be permitted to film videos or take photographs through drone cameras in view of the visit of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to the district.

He said in a statement that Mr. Stalin would tour the district on Friday and Saturday. In view of this, using drone cameras would not be allowed in Kulithalai, Krishnarayapuram, Karur town, Manmangalam and Pugalur.