No one can destroy a religion: Madurai Seer

The Madurai Aadheenam Sri Harihara Gnanasambantha Desikar on Wednesday said no one can destroy a religion.

The Seer on Wednesday visited the high-voltage electrocution accident site at Kalimedu near here. While responding to queries from reporters, he emphasised that no one could destroy a religion. “Even the British were not able to do it”, he said.

A nation that claimed to be secular should not impose restrictions on one religion alone, he said. He charged that politicians in both ruling and non-ruling parties had failed to honour their lease agreements with the Hindu religious institutions.

.

When his attention was drawn to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s State president K. Annamalai’s statement that he (Annamalai) would take part in the ‘Pattinapravesam’ event at Dharmapuram near Mayiladuthurai and carry the palanquin, the Madurai Seer welcomed it and added that it was not acceptable to put a brake on the centuries-old tradition.