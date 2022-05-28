No new cases in central districts
There were no fresh cases of COVID-19 and no fatalities caused by the virus in the central region on Saturday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.
Five patients were receiving treatment for the infection at home and in hospitals in the region. Of this, Tiruchi district had two active cases, while Karur, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai reported one case each.
