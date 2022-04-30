No new cases in central districts

There were no new cases of COVID-19 and no fatalities caused by the virus in the central districts of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi on Saturday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Fourteen active cases of patients receiving treatment in hospital and at home were reported in the region. Of this, Tiruchi had four active cases, while the districts of Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur had three active cases each. One active case was reported in Karur district.