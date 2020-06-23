Tiruchirapalli

‘No mask, no liquor’

Customers without face masks will not be supplied liquor at TASMAC shops in Tiruvarur district.

Wearing face masks while moving out of the house to make any purchase has been made mandatory by the government. Hence, those visiting TASMAC shops for purchase of liquor must wear face masks. Employees have been directed to turn away customers if they are without face masks, Collector T. Anand said in a press release.

