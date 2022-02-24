NITs gradually resuming offline classroom sessions 

The two National Institutes of Technology in the region are gradually getting into offline classroom environment, against the backdrop of substantial decline in COVID-19 infection rate.

During the start of this academic year, the University Grants Commission, in its concept note on 'blended mode of teaching and learning' had recommended online teaching for up to 40 per cent of students, and traiditional offline method of teaching for the rest in higher educational institutions.

National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi, and National Institute of Technology - Puducherry (NITPY) at Karaikal have put in place measures to resume teaching-learning activities in classroom environment.

Though online classes continue to be conducted for first-year students, those from second year onwards undergo offline classes in NITPY. "We make sure that the students are vaccinated before getting into the campus," K. Sankaranarayanasamy, Director, NITPY, said.

Offline classes are being conducted for second year students. By March-end, second and third year students will attend offline classes, Prof. Sankaranarayanasamy said.

The NITs have submitted to the Union Ministry of Education their plan of action to take students back in the campus.

All second year students were called to the campus last week at the NIT-T. The offline classes for the second-year students will begin on February 28, Dean (Students Welfare), NIT-T, N. Kumaresan, said.

During mid-March, the final year students will be called back to the campus, and a week later, the third-year students will follow suit, Prof. Kumaresan said.

Though crowding of students is not yet permitted, small groups of students are allowed to assemble and take part in extra-curricular activities, Prof. Kumaresan said.

By and large, the general apprehension about the spread of the infection has diminished. Maintaining social distancing and enforcing wearing of masks for some months will nevertheless be necessary, according to the administrators.