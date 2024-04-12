GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

NITPY students launch app to report poll code violations

The app, which can track real-time responses to complaints, allows residents of Karaikal to report instances of misconduct with photographic evidence

April 12, 2024 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Usha Natesan, director, National Institute of Technology, Puducherry, Senior Superintendent of Police S. Manish, and Superintendents of Police A. Subramanian (Karaikal South) and Balachandar (Karaikal North) launching Karai Kavalan app in Karaikal on Friday.

Usha Natesan, director, National Institute of Technology, Puducherry, Senior Superintendent of Police S. Manish, and Superintendents of Police A. Subramanian (Karaikal South) and Balachandar (Karaikal North) launching Karai Kavalan app in Karaikal on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vikram and Priyadarshan, two third-year B.Tech students of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, National Institute of Technology Puducherry (NITPY), have developed ‘Karai Kavalan’, an application that will help Karaikal residents to report instances of misconduct during the elections to their nearest police station with photographic evidence.

The app, which can track real-time responses to complaints, was launched on Friday by the institution’s director Usha Natesan in the presence of S. Manish, Senior Superintendent of Police, Karaikal, and Superintendents of Police A. Subramanian (Karaikal South) and Balachandar (Karaikal North), besides other officials.

The app’s developers explained the various features of ‘Karai Kavalan’ and how it would help the police in their work.

In his address, Mr. Manish commended the simplicity of the app and its timely release ahead of the elections.

Related Topics

Karaikal / General Elections 2024 / university / engineering colleges / Tiruchi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.