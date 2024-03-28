NIT-Tiruchi and IISc, Bengaluru, to take up study on Cauvery river

March 28, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi (NIT-T) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, would jointly take up a three-year study on Cauvery river basin for the Union Ministry of Jal Sakthi.

The study, titled, ‘Condition assessment and management plan for Cauvery river basin,’ is part of the Ministry’s initiatives to conduct similar studies for preparing river basin management plans for major Indian rivers such as the Mahanadi, Narmada, Godavari, Krishna, Cauvery and Periyar, a NIT-T press release said.

In February, a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed between the Consortium of Institutes (IISC, Bengaluru and NIT-T), IIT Kanpur (Coordinating Institute) and National River Conservation Directorate, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, for taking up the study.

As a follow up, a Centre for Condition Assessment and Management Plan for Cauvery river basin (cCauvery) was inaugurated at Department of Civil Engineering, NIT-T on Tuesday. The centre was inaugurated by Vinod Tare, Founding Head, cGanga and Emeritus Professor, IIT Kanpur, in the presence of G. Aghila, Director, NIT-T, along with team members from NIT-T and IISc, Bengaluru.

A faculty member of the NIT-T told The Hindu that IISc, Bengaluru, would conduct the study on the river in Karnataka and NIT-T in Tamil Nadu. The study would assess the present condition of the river and collate data on its profile including its width, depth, water flow and discharges into it. The data would be digitised, he added.