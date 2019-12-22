NIT-T to offer first PG course in humanities next year

National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi (NIT-T) will offer M.A. English language and literature — the first PG programme of its humanities department — from the next academic year.

In doing so, NIT-T has emulated Indian Institute of Technologe-Madras. While IIT-M offers a five-year MA integrated course based on a Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Exam, NIT-T has decided to start a two-year PG programme. Selection of students will be based on entrance exam and interview, it is learnt.

“We are starting M.A. English language and literature with multiple intentions. A need for diversification was felt. The humanities department with its excellent faculty is well-equipped to offer the programme. Also, technical writers are sought after by industry,” Director of NIT-T Mini Shaji Thomas said.

According to department faculty, the syllabi reviewed by the HR departments of BHEL and L&T augurs well with requirement of content writing for industry.

The M.A. course with 25 seats will also serve as a motivation for students to avail themselves of scholarships offered by global universities for further studies, sources said.

Additionally, NIT-T will add two more M.Tech programmes, one in industrial automation and the other in geo-technical engineering.

The industrial automation programme will be offered through the Department of Instrumentation and Control Engineering and the geo-technical engineering course through the Department of Civil Engineering.

Both programmes offer enormous scope for employment. The laboratories in Siemens Centre of Excellence will be optimally utilised for the programmes, the NIT-T director said.

With the addition of the three new courses, NIT-T will have a total of 31 PG programmes. At the UG level, it offers B. Arch and nine B.Tech programmes.