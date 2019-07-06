NIT-T to host Smart India Hackathon 2019 Hardware Edition

The National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi is the only NIT in the country to be granted the status of nodal/host centre by the Ministry of Human Resource Development to conduct the Smart India Hackathon 2019 Hardware Edition.

Supported by the Prime Minister’s Office, the grand finale for 250 teams under 11 different themes will be held simultaneously at 19 nodal/host centres across the country from July 8 to 12.

Agriculture and Rural Development, Renewable Energy, and Smart Vehicles constitute the three themes on which 14 teams from different parts of the country will exhibit prototypes of project ideas.

Each project will be mentored by faculty members of the institute and national-level mentors. The projects will finally be evaluated at two levels by a panel of experts from academic institutions and industry for choosing the top-three winning teams.

The finals will be simultaneously inaugurated in all nodal/host centres by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal through video conferencing, a press release said.

At NIT-T, the event will be inaugurated by C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director, Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT), Thanjavur, in the presence of M. Umapathy, Dean, Research and Consultancy, NIT-T.