NIT-T makes hand sanitiser

The National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, has started in-house production of hand sanitiser in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

With hand hygiene advocated as the most important preventive measure, Institute Medical Officer R. Priyanka took the initiative to prepare sanitiser as per WHO guidelines. She took up the initiative with the guidance of Cindrella, Professor, Chemistry Department, N. Anantharaman, Chairperson, Hospital Advisory Committee, and Meera Begum, Head, Department of Chemical Engineering, NIT-T.

In the first phase, 25 litres of hand sanitiser were prepared. They would come in handy to maintain hand hygiene where hand wash was not possible.

Mini Shaji Thomas, Director, NIT-T, who received the first bottle, appreciated the effort. The NIT-T team was planning to make 100 litres of sanitiser, according to a press release.