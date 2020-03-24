NIT-T makes hand sanitiser

The National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, has started in-house production of hand sanitiser in view of COVID-19 pandemic.
With hand hygiene advocated as the most important preventive measure, Institute Medical Officer R. Priyanka took the initiative to prepare sanitiser as per WHO guidelines. She took up the initiative with the guidance of Cindrella, Professor, Chemistry Department, N. Anantharaman, Chairperson, Hospital Advisory Committee, and Meera Begum, Head, Department of Chemical Engineering, NIT-T.
In the first phase, 25 litres of hand sanitiser were prepared. They would come in handy to maintain hand hygiene where hand wash was not possible.
Mini Shaji Thomas, Director, NIT-T, who received the first bottle, appreciated the effort. The NIT-T team was planning to make 100 litres of sanitiser, according to a press release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.