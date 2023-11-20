NIT-T, Illinois Tech to offer joint degree in Data Science, AI

November 20, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi (NIT-T) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech) that enables both institutions to offer a degree programme in Data Science and AI commencing in Fall 2024.

According to an official statement, the partnership agreement was signed at NIT-T in the presence of G. Aghila, director; Kenneth T. Christensen, provost; and Mallik Sundharam, vice-president for enrolment management and student affairs, Illinois Tech; and other officials.

The partnership comes in the wake of the rising demand for data science graduates with the United States Bureau of Labour projecting a job growth rate of 36% for data scientists through 2031, significantly higher than the U.S. national average for all occupations, the release said.

A vital feature of this partnership is the provision of on-ground cohort-based learning opportunities. The programme is designed to cater specifically to lifelong learners in India, particularly those seeking to change careers or grow professionally while remaining employed. This approach aligns perfectly with the needs of today’s career-driven individuals, providing them with the flexibility to pursue higher education without disrupting their current employment, it added.

“The new partnership between Illinois Tech and NIT-T spans research and higher education at all levels, focusing on jointly developed curricula, joint instruction, student co-supervision, collaborative research, and faculty and student mobility. The online Joint Master’s degree programme in data science for working professionals in both countries breaks new ground,” said Akhlesh Lakhtakia, chair, U.S.-India Higher Education Partnerships Committee, a body to promote academic cooperation between the two countries.

“Joining hands with Illinois Tech opens new horizons for our students and faculty. It is a significant step towards internationalising our curriculum and research initiatives. Moreover, it will promote academic and collaborative research activities between the two institutions,” said Ms. Aghila.

Principal Commercial Officer in U.S. Consulate Carey Arun and Mr. Christensen, spoke.