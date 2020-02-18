Tiruchirapalli

NIT-T bags athletics championship

The National Institute of Technology,Tiruchi (NIT-T), has won the overall championship in athletics at the All India inter-NIT championship held at NIT, Rourkela, last month.

The NIT-T women’s team won the volleyball title, while its men secured third position. The meet was held for three days in which around 1,000 players from 24 NITs participated. In athletics, the men won six gold, three silver and one bronze medal and the women bagged two gold, two bronze and a silver medal.

Srinidhi from the Department of Architecture won the individual best female volleyball player award, an NIT-T press release said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2020 6:44:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/nit-t-bags-athletics-championship/article30852304.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY