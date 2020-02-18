NIT-T bags athletics championship

The National Institute of Technology,Tiruchi (NIT-T), has won the overall championship in athletics at the All India inter-NIT championship held at NIT, Rourkela, last month.

The NIT-T women’s team won the volleyball title, while its men secured third position. The meet was held for three days in which around 1,000 players from 24 NITs participated. In athletics, the men won six gold, three silver and one bronze medal and the women bagged two gold, two bronze and a silver medal.

Srinidhi from the Department of Architecture won the individual best female volleyball player award, an NIT-T press release said.