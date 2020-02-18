NIT-T bags athletics championship

The National Institute of Technology,Tiruchi (NIT-T), has won the overall championship in athletics at the All India inter-NIT championship held at NIT, Rourkela, last month.
The NIT-T women’s team won the volleyball title, while its men secured third position. The meet was held for three days in which around 1,000 players from 24 NITs participated. In athletics, the men won six gold, three silver and one bronze medal and the women bagged two gold, two bronze and a silver medal.
Srinidhi from the Department of Architecture won the individual best female volleyball player award, an NIT-T press release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.