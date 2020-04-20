Nine wards in Thuvarankurichi brought under containment zone

Nine wards in Thuvarankurichi town in the district have been brought under containment zone and the district authorities have decided to tighten curbs on movement of people and vehicles so as to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Collector S. Sivarasu said in a statement that nine persons from Thuvarankurichi have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Of them, seven were primary contacts. Two had contracted the virus from them. Besides their houses, 93 houses and streets in Thuvarankurichi had already been declared as containment zone on April 15, thereby restricting the movement of the residents.

All entry points to Thuvarankurichi including from the Tiruchi-Madurai Highway, Manapparai-Thuvarankurichi Highway, Alagapuri-Natham road and Thuvarakuruchi-Ponnampatti road have been closed. Barricades were placed at all entry points. Police personnel were posed at various places to ensure the residents adhered to the curfew restrictions.

Mr. Sivarasu said no resident of the containment zone should venture out except for emergency. Similarly, there was a blanket ban on those living outside containment zone to visit Thuvarankurichi. If anyone wanted to supply medicine to the residents of Thuvarankurichi, it should be done through the designated volunteers. Until further notice, all meat and fish stalls in and around Thuvarankurichi should not transact business on Saturdays and Sundays. Similarly, grocery stores and vegetable shops should not transact business between 1 p.m. and 6 a.m. They should be closed on Sundays too.

He said that the traders, who had grocery shops in the non-containment zone, should go for bulk purchase of commodities only on Mondays and Fridays. Milk and gas cylinder suppliers would be given passes to enter the containment zones. The restrictions were imposed for effective control of the spread of the virus. The residents in the containment and non-containment zones should extend all possible cooperation to the authorities to contain the spread of the virus, he said