Nine Nagapattinam fishers arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for trespassing IMBL
They were reportedly taken to Trincomalee harbour
:
Nine fishers of Nagapattinam who had set out in a trawler from Akkaraipettai Fishing Harbour were arrested on Wednesday by the Sri Lankan Navy off Mullativu after they had trespassed the International Maritime Boundary Line.
The Sri Lankan Navy had deployed a Fast Attack Craft attached to its Eastern Naval Command for seizing the trawler along with the fishing gear and arresting the fishermen.
The arrested fishermen and the trawler were reportedly taken to Trincomalee harbour and handed over to Fisheries Inspector for further legal action.
The fishermen belonging to Akkaraipettai, Keechankuppam and Ariyanadu fishing hamlets comprised M.Kamaraj, 40, G.Chellaiyan, 52, U.Poovarasan, 22, S.Anbu, 32, K.Balu, 55, P.Selladurai, 35, S.Muruganandam, 42, A.Sriban, 25 and S.Murugan, 24.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.