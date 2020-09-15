NHAI begins flyover work on Tiruchi-Thanjavur highway

The National Highways Authority of India has begun flyover construction work near Ganesan Point in front of BHEL complex on Tiruchi-Thanjavur highway.

The new bridge was sanctioned following persistent demands from the public in view of frequent accidents around Ganesa Point Roundabout, which was considered too big.

While the highway caters to a huge volume of traffic, a large number of BHEL employees cross the highway at the point for their commute to work every day as it runs through the industrial complex and township.

The roundabout was built after widening of Tiruchi-Thanjavur highway by NHAI some years ago. With many vehicles capsizing while negotiating the sharp curves around the roundabout, calls turned shrill to construct a flyover at the spot and remove the roundabout or reduce its size.

The flyover is to be built at a cost of nearly ₹50 crore and some BHEL lands have been acquired for the purpose. Last year, BHEL translocated some fully grown trees from the roadside to interior parts of its campus.

NHAI has started work on laying of service lanes and work is under way on construction of drains and culverts. The work has now been under way for nearly two months. Once the service lanes are ready on either side of the highway, traffic will be diverted through them to facilitate construction of the flyover on the main carriageway.