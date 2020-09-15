NHAI begins flyover work on Tiruchi-Thanjavur highway

The National Highways Authority of India has begun flyover construction work near Ganesan Point in front of BHEL complex on Tiruchi-Thanjavur highway.
The new bridge was sanctioned following persistent demands from the public in view of frequent accidents around Ganesa Point Roundabout, which was considered too big.
While the highway caters to a huge volume of traffic, a large number of BHEL employees cross the highway at the point for their commute to work every day as it runs through the industrial complex and township.
The roundabout was built after widening of Tiruchi-Thanjavur highway by NHAI some years ago. With many vehicles capsizing while negotiating the sharp curves around the roundabout, calls turned shrill to construct a flyover at the spot and remove the roundabout or reduce its size.
The flyover is to be built at a cost of nearly ₹50 crore and some BHEL lands have been acquired for the purpose. Last year, BHEL translocated some fully grown trees from the roadside to interior parts of its campus.
NHAI has started work on laying of service lanes and work is under way on construction of drains and culverts. The work has now been under way for nearly two months. Once the service lanes are ready on either side of the highway, traffic will be diverted through them to facilitate construction of the flyover on the main carriageway.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath