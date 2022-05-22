NGO rescues mentally ill youth

A mentally unstable 38-year-old man who was found wandering on the streets of Subramaniapuramin in the city was rescued by NGO Anbalayam on Saturday.

According to T.K.S. Senthilkumar, founder of Anbalayam, a home for the wandering mentally ill, the man introduced himself as Nithin Narayana Reddy, an MCA graduate, and indicated that his mother and sister resided in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

“The man was found wandering in Subramaniapuram, wearing ragged clothes. He was mentally ill and needed assistance. He appears to have been wandering around the city for the past three months and has no idea how he reached here,” said Mr. Senthilkumar. The NGO tried to contact his family but received no response.

"Psychiatric therapy will be provided, and after his recovery, he will be reunited with his family," he added.